UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Italian Foreign, Defense Ministers To Meet In Rome On Feb. 18

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:39 PM

Russian, Italian Foreign, Defense Ministers to Meet in Rome on Feb. 18

The meeting of Russian and Italian defense and foreign ministers in the "2+2" format will be held in Rome on February 18, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The meeting of Russian and Italian defense and foreign ministers in the "2+2" format will be held in Rome on February 18, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"Already on February 18, a regular meeting of the Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers will take place in Rome, the very format we call" 2 + 2, "she said.

According to Zakharova, the participants of the meeting are expected to discuss a wide range of international issues with the focus on global stability, most pressing regional problems, including arms control and security in Europe, as well as the situation in the middle East and North Africa.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Europe Rome Middle East February

Recent Stories

Syed Murad Ali Shah orders preparation of new traf ..

1 minute ago

SCCI, Sharjah Police to hold &#039;Economic Sustai ..

25 minutes ago

India is endangering regional peace: Basit

1 minute ago

Kremlin Rules Out Ukraine Supplying Water to Crime ..

1 minute ago

Trump Praises Attorney General Barr For Interventi ..

1 minute ago

Turkish, German Police Detain Group Suspected of I ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.