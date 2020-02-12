Russian, Italian Foreign, Defense Ministers to Meet in Rome on Feb. 18

The meeting of Russian and Italian defense and foreign ministers in the "2+2" format will be held in Rome on February 18, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The meeting of Russian and Italian defense and foreign ministers in the "2+2" format will be held in Rome on February 18, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"Already on February 18, a regular meeting of the Russian and Italian foreign and defense ministers will take place in Rome, the very format we call" 2 + 2, "she said.

According to Zakharova, the participants of the meeting are expected to discuss a wide range of international issues with the focus on global stability, most pressing regional problems, including arms control and security in Europe, as well as the situation in the middle East and North Africa.