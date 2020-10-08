Russian, Italian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Libya, Karabakh in Moscow on October 14

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, will hold talks in Moscow on October 14, focusing on Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, among other things, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, will hold talks in Moscow on October 14, focusing on Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, among other things, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On October 14, Moscow will host negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, who will be in Moscow to participate in the 17th meeting of the Russian-Italian council for economic, industrial and monetary-financial cooperation," Zakharova said at a briefing.

"During the talks, the foreign ministers will discuss a wide range of issues on the international agenda of mutual interest, including cooperation in the field of security, with an emphasis on strategic stability and arms control," the spokeswoman said.

"Particular attention is expected to be paid to Russia and the European Union, the situation in Ukraine, Belarus, Nagorno-Karabakh, settlement in Libya and Syria. In addition, the parties will touch upon interaction in G20, taking into account the upcoming Italian chairmanship in this organization in 2021," she added.