Russian, Italian Foreign Ministers to Hold Meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya and Syria.

Di Maio arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day working visit.

The dop diplomats will also discuss recent developments in Ukraine and Belarus, the Russia-EU relations, the Moscow-Rome cooperation for international security, including arms control, and Italy's upcoming G20 chairmanship next year.

In addition, the economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between Russia and Italy are on the meeting's agenda.