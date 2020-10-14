UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Italian Foreign Ministers To Hold Meeting In Moscow

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Italian Foreign Ministers to Hold Meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya and Syria.

Di Maio arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day working visit.

The dop diplomats will also discuss recent developments in Ukraine and Belarus, the Russia-EU relations, the Moscow-Rome cooperation for international security, including arms control, and Italy's upcoming G20 chairmanship next year.

In addition, the economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between Russia and Italy are on the meeting's agenda.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Italy Belarus Libya Dominican Peso

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED4 bn in market cap

8 hours ago

World Energy Outlook 2020 shows how response to th ..

9 hours ago

UN holds special session to mourn loss of late Ami ..

9 hours ago

OPEC revises down 2021 global economic growth fore ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government holds media briefing on country’s ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.