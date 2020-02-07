Russian, Italian Lawmakers May Discuss Joint Report on Bilateral Ties in Summer - Kosachev

Russian and Italian lawmakers may meet by mid-summer to discuss a joint report on the state of their countries' relations, a senior Russian legislator said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian and Italian lawmakers may meet by mid-summer to discuss a joint report on the state of their countries' relations, a senior Russian legislator said Friday.

"We are finalizing the text of a joint report.

I hope we will discuss it with our Italian colleagues by the end of the [Russian upper house's] spring session," Konstantin Kosachev said.

The last spring meeting of the Russian parliament's upper house is scheduled for July 24.

Kosachev, who heads the chamber's international affairs committee, spoke about the report with Aimone of Savoy-Aosta, the envoy of the Order of Malta to Russia. Kosachev has said that he saw many points of convergence in the report prepared by Italian senators.