UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Italian Lawmakers May Discuss Joint Report On Bilateral Ties In Summer - Kosachev

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 10:28 PM

Russian, Italian Lawmakers May Discuss Joint Report on Bilateral Ties in Summer - Kosachev

Russian and Italian lawmakers may meet by mid-summer to discuss a joint report on the state of their countries' relations, a senior Russian legislator said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Russian and Italian lawmakers may meet by mid-summer to discuss a joint report on the state of their countries' relations, a senior Russian legislator said Friday.

"We are finalizing the text of a joint report.

I hope we will discuss it with our Italian colleagues by the end of the [Russian upper house's] spring session," Konstantin Kosachev said.

The last spring meeting of the Russian parliament's upper house is scheduled for July 24.

Kosachev, who heads the chamber's international affairs committee, spoke about the report with Aimone of Savoy-Aosta, the envoy of the Order of Malta to Russia. Kosachev has said that he saw many points of convergence in the report prepared by Italian senators.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Malta Chamber May July

Recent Stories

White House to Soon Decide on Removing National Se ..

3 minutes ago

Dr Firdous said the Muslim world had a large numbe ..

3 minutes ago

Sanitary employee of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sci ..

3 minutes ago

Plane With 176 Canadian Evacuees From China Arrive ..

3 minutes ago

Spain Arrests 42 People Linked to Waste Trafficker ..

18 minutes ago

UN Counter-Terror Chief Warns 27,000 IS Fighters i ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.