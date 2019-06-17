Russian, Italian Lawmakers Should Meet Regularly - Italian Senator

Members of Russian and Italian parliaments' foreign committees should meet regularly to discuss politics, security and economy, the head of the delegation of the Foreign Affairs and Migration Committee of the Italian Senate, Vito Petrocelli, said Monday, while on a visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Members of Russian and Italian parliaments' foreign committees should meet regularly to discuss politics, security and economy, the head of the delegation of the Foreign Affairs and Migration Committee of the Italian Senate, Vito Petrocelli, said Monday, while on a visit to Moscow.

Petrocelli told Sputnik ahead of the meeting that he and the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, would sign a cooperation agreement for the two committees.

"We believe meetings of such king should be held regularly in the future, alternately in Italy and in Russia. These plans are already a considerable input in improvement of our relations," Petrocelli said at a meeting with Kosachev.

Petrocelli said he agreed fully "with everything that the Russian party named the politics of small steps.

"

"It would be very reasonable in the current situation to stick to this politics. Politics of small steps, politics of individual agreements, individual projects could be effective. And the work of our commission is an important impetus to the work of all the structures of our states, given that the leadership of our countries equally attaches great importance to it, to which the upcoming visit of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to Italy stands [as an] example," the Italian lawmaker said.

Petrocelli suggested that the foreign affairs committees of the upper house of Russian parliament and the Italian Senate could come up with alternative solutions to resolve various conflicts, including the crisis in Ukraine.