UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Italian Lawmakers Should Meet Regularly - Italian Senator

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

Russian, Italian Lawmakers Should Meet Regularly - Italian Senator

Members of Russian and Italian parliaments' foreign committees should meet regularly to discuss politics, security and economy, the head of the delegation of the Foreign Affairs and Migration Committee of the Italian Senate, Vito Petrocelli, said Monday, while on a visit to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Members of Russian and Italian parliaments' foreign committees should meet regularly to discuss politics, security and economy, the head of the delegation of the Foreign Affairs and Migration Committee of the Italian Senate, Vito Petrocelli, said Monday, while on a visit to Moscow.

Petrocelli told Sputnik ahead of the meeting that he and the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council, Konstantin Kosachev, would sign a cooperation agreement for the two committees.

"We believe meetings of such king should be held regularly in the future, alternately in Italy and in Russia. These plans are already a considerable input in improvement of our relations," Petrocelli said at a meeting with Kosachev.

Petrocelli said he agreed fully "with everything that the Russian party named the politics of small steps.

"

"It would be very reasonable in the current situation to stick to this politics. Politics of small steps, politics of individual agreements, individual projects could be effective. And the work of our commission is an important impetus to the work of all the structures of our states, given that the leadership of our countries equally attaches great importance to it, to which the upcoming visit of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to Italy stands [as an] example," the Italian lawmaker said.

Petrocelli suggested that the foreign affairs committees of the upper house of Russian parliament and the Italian Senate could come up with alternative solutions to resolve various conflicts, including the crisis in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Vladimir Putin Italy All Agreement

Recent Stories

U.S. attacks cannot stop Huawei from moving forwar ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs boosts productivity through AI based ..

24 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry writes to cabinet division against ..

32 minutes ago

Firdous Baji lies three times in a day at governme ..

2 minutes ago

Indian Houdini feared drowned as stunt goes wrong

2 minutes ago

Iran May Exceed JCPOA-Set Heavy Water Stockpile Li ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.