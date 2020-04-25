Russian, Italian Medics Cure 40 Coronavirus Patients in Bergamo - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian and Italian military doctors have cured 40 coronavirus patients in a field hospital in the city of Bergamo, one of the most severely affected areas by the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Russian and Italian military doctors have cured 40 coronavirus patients in a field hospital in the city of Bergamo, one of the most severely affected areas by the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Eighty people infected with the novel coronavirus were admitted to the field hospital in Bergamo for treatment. Forty patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. Patients are taken to the hospital with a severe, moderate and mild form of the disease. They require constant monitoring and care by medical personnel," the ministry cited Lt. Col. Alexander Yumanov, the head of the Russian military medics team in Bergamo, as saying.

According to Yumanov, 15 patients with a severe form of infection were admitted to the intensive care unit. Their condition stabilized, and most of them have been transferred to regular wards for complete recovery.

Additionally, the Russian and Italian military specialists have disinfected three medical facilities in the province of Brescia in Lombardy. They have also completed disinfecting retirement homes in the cities of Urago d'Oglio, Rudiano and Castrezzato.

In total, Russian and Italian military personnel have sanitized retirement homes in more than 74 settlements in the Lombardy region.