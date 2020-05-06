UrduPoint.com
Russian, Italian Medics Cure 75 COVID-19 Patients In Italy's Bergamo - Russian Military

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russian and Italian military doctors have cured 75 coronavirus patients in a field hospital in the city of Bergamo in Italy's Lombardy region, one of the most severely affected areas by the COVID-19 epidemic in the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russian doctors and nurses continue to treat patients in a field hospital in Bergamo.

Since the hospital started to operate, 112 people were admitted, and 75 have recovered and were discharged," the ministry said.

The Russian military has also been actively working on the disinfection of health care facilities in Lombardy. Altogether, facilities in more than 90 localities have been disinfected and a total of 114 buildings and structures has been sanitized.

According to the ministry, two mobile mini-labs are used to regularly check up on the health of the Russian specialists.

