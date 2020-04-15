UrduPoint.com
Russian, Italian Military Chiefs Discuss Moscow's Help In Fighting COVID-19 In Phone Talks

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and his Italian counterpart, Enzo Vecciarelli, discussed humanitarian aid provided to Italy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a phone call on Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement

"During the conversation, the parties discussed the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Italian side for its fight against the coronavirus infection and the work of a Russian joint unit that was sent to Italy in accordance with the agreement between Russian President [Vladimir] Putin and Italian Prime Minister [Giuseppe] Conte," the statement read.

