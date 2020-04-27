UrduPoint.com
Russian, Italian Military Conduct COVID-19 Disinfection Works In 3 More Lombard Cities

Mon 27th April 2020

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russian and Italian military experts have disinfected residential establishments for the elderly in three more cities of the northern Italian region of Lombardy as part of joint effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the Defense Ministry of Russia said in a press release on Monday.

"Russian military experts, together with servicemen of the Italian army's units for nuclear, biological and chemical protection, have disinfected the interior and adjoining streets of three more medical institutions in the province of Brescia, Lombardy," the ministry said.

In particular, disinfection works have been conducted in the Brescia cities of Pontoglio, Palazzolo sull'Oglio and Cologne, the press release read.

To date, 88 buildings in over 80 Lombard localities have been disinfected, according to the ministry.

Russian experts are in Italy as part of assistance provided by Moscow to help the European country fight the coronavirus pandemic upon the request of the Italian authorities.

Aside from providing 24/7 stationary medical assistance in field hospitals in Lombardy, Italy's most affected area, the Russian military conduct regular outings to residential establishments for people with limited abilities and the elderly for disinfection purposes.

