Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 3 Medical Facilities In Lombardy - Russian Ministry

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Russian servicemen and their Italian counterparts have disinfected three medical facilities in Italy's northern region of Lombardy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Afterward, Russia sent its military epidemiologists to Italy.

"Military specialists of the Russian Defence Ministry together with their Italian colleagues carried out disinfection measures in three medical institutions in the [Lombardian] city of Brescia.

More than 30 military personnel and 7 units of special equipment took part in the decontamination of objects," the ministry said in a statement.

Altogether, retirement homes in more than 90 localities have been disinfected by the joint Russia-Italy efforts, with 109 buildings and structures processed.

Italy has so far confirmed a total of 209,328 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at 28,710.

