Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Facilities In Lombardy - Defense Ministry

Thu 30th April 2020

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Facilities in Lombardy - Defense Ministry

The Russian military together with their Italian counterparts have disinfected medical facilities, as well as nearby roads, in four cities of the Lombardy region, which has been plagued by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Afterward, Russia sent its military epidemiologists to Italy.

On March 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to discuss the COVID-19 situation. Afterward, Russia sent its military epidemiologists to Italy.

"Russian military specialists, together with the military personnel of the Italian Armed Forces NBC protection unit, disinfected the interior and adjacent roads of 4 more medical institutions in the province of Brescia (Lombardy). Disinfection was carried out in homes for the elderly in the cities of Sale-Marazina, Marina, Gussago and Rodengo-Saiano," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Major General Sergey Kikot, the deputy chief of the armed forces' nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, met with Corps General Giuseppenicola Tota, the commander of the operational support forces of the Italian land forces.

"This is fraternal help and a huge experience for us. We will never forget this. I want to say - thank you Russia, thank you, Russian brothers," Tota said.

Altogether, retirement homes in more than 90 localities have been disinfected by the joint Russia-Italy efforts, with 98 buildings, 850,000 square meters (9.1 million square feet) of internal premises and 220,000 square meters of roads processed.

Italy has so far confirmed a total of 104,657 COVID-19 cases, with the death toll standing at 27,682.

