Russian, Italian Military Medics Receive COVID-19 Patients At Field Hospital In Bergamo

Russian, Italian Military Medics Receive COVID-19 Patients at Field Hospital in Bergamo

Russian and Italian military medics have started to receive and treat COVID-19 patients in a field hospital in Bergamo, one of Italy's most affected regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

Russian and Italian military medics have started to receive and treat COVID-19 patients in a field hospital in Bergamo, one of Italy's most affected regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russian military doctors together with their Italian colleagues began receiving and providing treatment for patients that have contracted the coronavirus disease at the field hospital in Bergamo. Eight teams of Russian medical professionals provide treatment at all intensive care units and treat patients in both a critical and stable conditions. A total of 32 Russian military doctors and nurses have been involved in the treatment of patients in the field hospital," the statement said.

Over 200 Russian and Italian medical professionals are providing round-the-clock care and treatment at the field hospital, which has 142 beds.

According to the ministry, the Russian military specialists have sanitized nursing homes in three more communes of the Lombardy region - Calcho, Cividate al Piano and Cologno al Serio.

Italy is facing one of the most serious COVID-19 outbreaks in the world, with over 135,000 confirmed cases and about 17,000 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

