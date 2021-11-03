UrduPoint.com

Russian, Italian Scientists Awarded First UNESCO Basic Sciences Prize

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:52 PM

Russian, Italian Scientists Awarded First UNESCO Basic Sciences Prize

Italy's Vincenzo Balzani and Russia's Yuri Oganessian on Wednesday were announced winners of the debut UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Italy's Vincenzo Balzani and Russia's Yuri Oganessian on Wednesday were announced winners of the debut UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences.

Oganessian is a professor and scientific director of the Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna, Moscow region. He has been acknowledged by UNESCO for his "breakthrough discoveries that extend the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements and for his promotion of the basic sciences on a global scale."

"Professor Oganessian's work played a leading role in the synthesis and study of new chemical elements of the periodic table. He has driven major developments in international scientific cooperation that led, inter alia, to the discovery of superheavy elements, such as atomic number 118, named after him as Oganesson," UNESCO said in a statement.

Balzani, emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Bologna, was awarded the prize "for the lasting impact of his outstanding scientific achievements in basic chemical sciences and his career-long efforts to promote international cooperation, science education and sustainable development.

"

The Italian scientist pioneered inorganic photochemistry and supramolecular photochemistry, as well as actively promoted science education and contributed to achieving sustainable development goals, according to the statement.

The official award ceremony will take place in Paris on November 15 on the sidelines of the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference.

Starting 2021, the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences will be awarded annually to two scientists for outstanding achievements in the fields of chemistry, physics, mathematics, and biology. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of science for peaceful and prosperous development, and to promote international cooperation on pressing global issues.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Russia Nuclear Paris Bologna Italy November

Recent Stories

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

38 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

38 minutes ago
 Batting legend Dravid named India's new head coach ..

Batting legend Dravid named India's new head coach

57 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Ar ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Bahrain at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 Govt will take steps accordance with constitution ..

Govt will take steps accordance with constitution & law: CM Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Russia, US Ready to Agree on Most Pressing Issues ..

Russia, US Ready to Agree on Most Pressing Issues - Deputy Foreign Minister

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.