Russian, Italian Scientists Awarded First UNESCO Basic Sciences Prize

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Italy's Vincenzo Balzani and Russia's Yuri Oganessian on Wednesday were announced winners of the debut UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences.

Oganessian is a professor and scientific director of the Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna, Moscow region. He has been acknowledged by UNESCO for his "breakthrough discoveries that extend the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements and for his promotion of the basic sciences on a global scale."

"Professor Oganessian's work played a leading role in the synthesis and study of new chemical elements of the periodic table. He has driven major developments in international scientific cooperation that led, inter alia, to the discovery of superheavy elements, such as atomic number 118, named after him as Oganesson," UNESCO said in a statement.

Balzani, emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Bologna, was awarded the prize "for the lasting impact of his outstanding scientific achievements in basic chemical sciences and his career-long efforts to promote international cooperation, science education and sustainable development.

"

The Italian scientist pioneered inorganic photochemistry and supramolecular photochemistry, as well as actively promoted science education and contributed to achieving sustainable development goals, according to the statement.

The official award ceremony will take place in Paris on November 15 on the sidelines of the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference.

Starting 2021, the UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences will be awarded annually to two scientists for outstanding achievements in the fields of chemistry, physics, mathematics, and biology. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of science for peaceful and prosperous development, and to promote international cooperation on pressing global issues.