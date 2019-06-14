UrduPoint.com
Russian, Italian Senators To Discuss Report On Bilateral Ties Monday - Russian Upper House

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:34 PM

Russian, Italian Senators to Discuss Report on Bilateral Ties Monday - Russian Upper House

The Russian parliament's upper chamber foreign policy committee and the Italian Senate committee on foreign and migration affairs will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the report on bilateral ties, the press service of the Russian upper house told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Russian parliament's upper chamber foreign policy committee and the Italian Senate committee on foreign and migration affairs will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the report on bilateral ties, the press service of the Russian upper house told Sputnik on Friday.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Russian upper house foreign policy committee head Konstantin Kosachev and his Italian counterpart, Vito Rosario Petrocelli.

Participants of the meeting will discuss the report on the current state of bilateral relations.

Russia and Italy are developing bilateral ties despite the overall deterioration of relations between Russia and the European Union that started in 2014 amid the crisis in Ukraine.

