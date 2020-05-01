UrduPoint.com
Russian, Italian Servicemen Disinfect 4 Retirement Homes In Italy's Lombardy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 03:15 PM

Russian military specialists currently located in Italy's northern Lombardy region to help the country deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have disinfected four retirement homes in the city of Brescia together with the Italian personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russian military specialists currently located in Italy's northern Lombardy region to help the country deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have disinfected four retirement homes in the city of Brescia together with the Italian personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Russian military experts, together with servicemen of the Italian army's units for nuclear, biological and chemical protection, have disinfected the interior and adjoining streets of four more nursing homes in the Lombard city of Brescia," the ministry said.

Overall, retirement homes in more than 90 localities of Lombardy have been disinfected by the joint Russia-Italy efforts, with 102 buildings, 900,000 square meters (9.6 million square feet) of internal premises and 260,000 square meters of roads sanitized.

Italy has so far confirmed 205,463 COVID-19 cases and 27,967 coronavirus-related deaths. The Lombardy region, with more than 75,000 registered cases, is the most affected.

