Russian, Italian, Spanish Diplomats Discuss Mideast Settlement - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's special envoy for middle East settlement Vladimir Safronkov discussed the Mideast situation with Italian and Spanish diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"On March 10, special representative of the Russian foreign minister for Middle East settlement V.K. Safronkov held consultations with Director of the Directorate-General for the Maghreb, the Mediterranean and the Middle East of the Spanish Foreign Ministry E.

F. Martinez Sanchez and Director for the Middle East and Mediterranean of the Italian Foreign Ministry L. Gori," the ministry said.

The ministry said the sides had held a detailed exchange of views on the regional situation with an emphasis on the importance of boosting multilateral cooperation to create the necessary conditions for restarting the peace process between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to achieve a sustainable two-state settlement in accordance with UN resolutions.