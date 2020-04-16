Russian, Italian Troops Disinfect 2 Retirement Homes in Bergamo - Defense Ministry

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian and Italian military specialists have disinfected two more retirement homes in Bergamo as part of efforts to combat COVID-19, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Russian military experts, together with the military personnel of the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the Italian armed forces have disinfected retirement homes in two districts of Bergamo," the statement said.

In total, Russian and Italian military personnel have disinfected the retirement homes in 62 settlements in the Lombardy region.

Earlier in April, the Defense Ministry said that Russian and Italian military medics have begun to receive and treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at a field hospital in Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in the Lombardy region. Over 200 Russian and Italian medical professionals are providing round-the-clock treatment at the field hospital, which has 142 beds.