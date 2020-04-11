UrduPoint.com
Russian, Italian Troops Disinfect Retirement Homes In Three Lombardy Towns- Ministry

Russian, Italian Troops Disinfect Retirement Homes in Three Lombardy Towns- Ministry

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) Russian military personnel and Italian military nuclear, biological and chemical experts have jointly disinfected nursing homes in three settlements in Italy's Lombardy region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

"Russian military experts, together with the military personnel of the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the Italian armed forces disinfected retirement homes in three towns of Lombardy: Tavernola Bergamasca, Sarnico, and Predore," the statement read.

In total, Russian and Italian military personnel have sanitized retirement homes in 46 settlements in the Lombardy region, comprising more than 3.2 million square feet of internal space.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said that Russian and Italian military medics have begun to receive and treat COVID-19 patients in a field hospital in Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in the Lombardy region. Over 200 Russian and Italian medical professionals are providing 24-hour treatment at the field hospital, which has 142 beds.

Your Thoughts and Comments

