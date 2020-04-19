UrduPoint.com
Russian, Italian Troops Sanitize Another 2 Retirement Homes In Bergamo - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Russian and Italian military specialists have disinfected another two retirement homes in Bergamo province of the Italian region of Lombardy over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Russian military experts, together with the military personnel of the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the Italian armed forces, have disinfected two retirement homes in the towns of Serina and Verdello," the ministry said.

Verdello mayor Fabio Mossali thanked Russian military personnel for their help.

"The work of your specialists is very professional and effective.

This is the second such facility that your specialists come to, and we see that the situation in the previously disinfected home for people with disabilities has improved significantly after the sanitation, and the morbidity has decreased," Mossali said, as quoted by the ministry.

In total, Russian and Italian military personnel have sanitized retirement homes in more than 60 Lombardy cities and towns, comprising almost 6.5 million square feet of internal space and 861,000 square feet of roads.

Italy is one of the worst hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 176,000 confirmed cases and more than 23,200 fatalities.

