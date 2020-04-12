Russian, Italian Troops Sanitize Retirement Homes in Three Lombardy Settlements - Ministry

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Russian and Italian military specialists have sanitized retirement homes in a further three settlements in the Italian region of Lombardy, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

"Russian military experts, together with the military personnel of the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the Italian armed forces disinfected retirement homes in three towns of Lombardy: Costa Volpino, Sovere, and Lovere," the statement read.

In total, Russian and Italian military personnel have sanitized retirement homes in 49 settlements in the Lombardy region, comprising almost 3.5 million square feet of internal space.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said that Russian and Italian military medics have begun to receive and treat patients diagnosed with COVID-19 at a field hospital in Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in the Lombardy region. Over 200 Russian and Italian medical professionals are providing round-the-clock treatment at the field hospital, which has 142 beds.

In a video message shown at the virtual edition of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum that is being held this weekend, Lina Rubino, vice-secretary general of the Italian Supreme Court, praised Russian doctors for their efforts in working to curb the spread of the disease in Italy.