Russian, Italian Troops Sanitize Retirement Homes in Four Lombardy Settlements - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:58 PM

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russian and Italian military specialists have disinfected retirement homes in four more settlements in the Italian region of Lombardy, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

"Russian military experts, together with the military personnel of the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the Italian armed forces disinfected retirement homes in four settlements in Lombardy, including the towns of Predore and Stezzano, and the suburbs of Bergamo," the statement read.

The ministry also quoted Mariella Mani, the managing director of the Santa Chiara residence, who praised the work of Russian military personnel currently providing assistance to Italy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is commendable that both countries are working jointly to provide assistance to those affected. They are cooperating well, and this is to be praised," Mani is quoted as saying by the ministry.

In total, Russian and Italian military personnel have sanitized retirement homes in 59 settlements in the Lombardy region.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said that Russian and Italian military medics have so far received 31 patients at a field hospital in Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in the Lombardy region. Over 200 Russian and Italian medical professionals are providing round-the-clock treatment at the field hospital, which has 142 beds.

