UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Italian Troops Sanitize Retirement Homes In Two Lombardy Towns - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

Russian, Italian Troops Sanitize Retirement Homes in Two Lombardy Towns - Ministry

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian and Italian military specialists have disinfected retirement homes in two settlements in the Italian region of Lombardy within the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Russian military experts, together with the military personnel of the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the Italian armed forces disinfected three retirement homes in the towns of Grumello del Monte and Castelli Calepio in Lombardy, the Republic of Italy," the ministry said.

In total, Russian and Italian military personnel have sanitized retirement homes in more than 60 settlements in the Lombardy region.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said that Russian and Italian military medics had so far received 31 patients at a field hospital in Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in Lombardy.

Over 200 Russian and Italian medical professionals are providing round-the-clock treatment at the field hospital, which has 142 beds.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 154,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus, with over 172,000 confirmed cases and more than 22,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Russia Bergamo Italy March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

15 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

10 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.