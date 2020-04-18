Russian, Italian Troops Sanitize Retirement Homes in Two Lombardy Towns - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BERGAMO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian and Italian military specialists have disinfected retirement homes in two settlements in the Italian region of Lombardy within the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Russian military experts, together with the military personnel of the radiation, chemical and biological protection unit of the Italian armed forces disinfected three retirement homes in the towns of Grumello del Monte and Castelli Calepio in Lombardy, the Republic of Italy," the ministry said.

In total, Russian and Italian military personnel have sanitized retirement homes in more than 60 settlements in the Lombardy region.

Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said that Russian and Italian military medics had so far received 31 patients at a field hospital in Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in Lombardy.

Over 200 Russian and Italian medical professionals are providing round-the-clock treatment at the field hospital, which has 142 beds.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 154,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus, with over 172,000 confirmed cases and more than 22,000 fatalities.