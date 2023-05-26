UrduPoint.com

Russian Ivan Khurs Ship Arrives In Sevastopol To Replenish Supplies - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023

Russian Ivan Khurs Ship Arrives in Sevastopol to Replenish Supplies - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Ivan Khurs, the reconnaissance ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which repelled an attempted attack of Ukrainian naval drones, has arrived in Sevastopol to replenish supplies, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The crew of the special reconnaissance ship Ivan Khurs of the Black Sea Fleet completed the planned transition from the mission area to the Sevastopol permanent deployment point," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The ministry added that the ship will replenish supplies in Sevastopol, after which "it will continue to fulfill its intended tasks."

