Russian Jailed For 25 Years Over Army Office Arson Bid
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Russia on Monday sentenced a man to 25 years in jail for planning to set fire to a military enlistment office in Siberia in 2022, the year Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine.
Russia saw a wave of arson attacks on army offices after the Kremlin announced an unpopular military mobilisation drive in September 2022.
A military court in the city of Novosibirsk handed down the sentence to Ilya Baburin, accusing him of seeking to help the Azov battalion, a branch of the Ukrainian military branded a terror organisation in Russia.
Rights groups have called it a record sentence, and stressed that the arson never happened.
The court said Baburin had "created a plan to set the military commissariat in Novosibirsk on fire".
It said he had recruited somebody to throw a Molotov cocktail at the army office but the unnamed person instead reported him to the FSB security service.
It alledged that he was acting on Ukrainian orders and that he had "established contact" with members of the Azov battalion.
The TASS news agency published footage of Baburin in court, wearing a tracksuit and smiling inside a glass cage for defendants.
Recent Stories
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks end higher3 minutes ago
-
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown3 minutes ago
-
Turkey says 'deeply saddened' by Iran president's death23 minutes ago
-
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader23 minutes ago
-
African Union 'strongly condemns' DRCongo coup bid33 minutes ago
-
Egypt's Sisi expresses 'great sadness and grief' after Raisi death43 minutes ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future43 minutes ago
-
Malaysia PM Anwar says 'deeply saddened' by Raisi death1 hour ago
-
China, Turkmenistan to deepen cooperation in various fields1 hour ago
-
"The Last Frenzy" stays top of Chinese mainland box office chart1 hour ago
-
Biden faces silent Gaza protest at Martin Luther King Jr's college1 hour ago
-
China Focus: China builds radar network to support global space weather forecast1 hour ago