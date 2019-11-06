UrduPoint.com
Russian, Japanese Deputy Foreign Ministers To Discuss Peace Treaty On Wednesday In Moscow

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and his Japanese counterpart, Takeo Mori, will meet on Wednesday in Moscow to discuss issues related to concluding a peace treaty between Moscow and Tokyo.

The parties are also expected to address the issue of joint economic activities of the two countries on South Kurils.

The meeting comes as Moscow and Tokyo are currently making effort to finalize a permanent peace treaty to resolve the dispute over a group of islands ” Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai ” that Russia has sovereignty over, and which are also claimed by Tokyo.

