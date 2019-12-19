UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North Korea, Iran Nuclear Deal - Tokyo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:00 PM

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North Korea, Iran Nuclear Deal - Tokyo

Talks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in Moscow featured the discussion of regional and international security issues, in particular the situation around North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal, Atsushi Kaifu, a deputy press secretary of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Talks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in Moscow featured the discussion of regional and international security issues, in particular the situation around North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal, Atsushi Kaifu, a deputy press secretary of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

Motegi is currently in Moscow on his first official Russian visit in the capacity of Japan's foreign minister.

"They ... discussed various international and regional issues of critical nature, such as North Korea and middle East, based on the latest development," Kaifu said at a press briefing in Moscow following the bilateral ministerial talks.

On the Middle East and Iran, in particular, he emphasized Japan's continued support of the Iranian nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Japan supports continuously the JCPOA, because it is a very important mechanism," the spokesperson said, adding that Tokyo "has extended utmost diplomatic efforts not just vis-a-vis Iran but also ... the United States."

Japan would like to see itself a part of achieving stabilization in the Middle East, he added.

The traditional items on the bilateral agenda are the dispute over the Kuril Islands and a pending peace treaty post-World War II. According to Motegi, today's talks featured the discussion of joint economic activities in the contested Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands and an agreement for a relevant working group to meet in January. Lavrov, in turn, revealed their plan to meet again in the first quarter of the coming year and continue the discussion.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit Tokyo Japan United States North Korea Middle East January Agreement

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah concludes ‘International first ai ..

2 minutes ago

At least 2 dead after police open fire amid raging ..

6 minutes ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Spent Over 8 H ..

6 minutes ago

Regime Change in Iran Must Come From Within, US Ca ..

7 minutes ago

Puigdemont, Comin's Defense Has 5 Days to Make Cas ..

7 minutes ago

Police nabs 4 outlaws recovering snatched items, a ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.