Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North Korea, Iran Nuclear Deal - Tokyo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Talks of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, in Moscow featured the discussion of regional and international security issues, in particular the situation around North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal, Atsushi Kaifu, a deputy press secretary of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

Motegi is currently in Moscow on his first official Russian visit in the capacity of Japan's foreign minister.

"They ... discussed various international and regional issues of critical nature, such as North Korea and middle East, based on the latest development," Kaifu said at a press briefing in Moscow following the bilateral ministerial talks.

On the Middle East and Iran, in particular, he emphasized Japan's continued support of the Iranian nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Japan supports continuously the JCPOA, because it is a very important mechanism," the spokesperson said, adding that Tokyo "has extended utmost diplomatic efforts not just vis-a-vis Iran but also ... the United States."

Japan would like to see itself a part of achieving stabilization in the Middle East, he added.

The traditional items on the bilateral agenda are the dispute over the Kuril Islands and a pending peace treaty post-World War II. According to Motegi, today's talks featured the discussion of joint economic activities in the contested Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands and an agreement for a relevant working group to meet in January. Lavrov, in turn, revealed their plan to meet again in the first quarter of the coming year and continue the discussion.