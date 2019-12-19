UrduPoint.com
Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Spent Over 8 Hours Together Over Past Two Days - Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 10:55 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, have spent a total of eight hours together over the past two days, including an "important" informal meeting on Wednesday, Atsushi Kaifu, the spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, have spent a total of eight hours together over the past two days, including an "important" informal meeting on Wednesday, Atsushi Kaifu, the spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

Motegi is currently in Moscow on his first official Russian visit in the capacity of Japan's foreign minister. Earlier in the day, he and Lavrov gave a press conference following talks.

"An informal dinner was held yesterday evening, hosted by Foreign Minister Lavrov for Minister Motegi.

They exchanged their views very much in an informal manner. And, I think, together with this important dinner, they spent more than eight hours together for these two days. It is very intensive and very fruitful discussion," Kaifu said at a press briefing.

The traditional items on the bilateral agenda are the dispute over contested Kuril Islands and a pending peace treaty post-World War II. According to Motegi, today's talks featured the discussion of joint economic activities in the Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan and Habomai islands and an agreement for a relevant working group to meet in coming January.

