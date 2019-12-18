UrduPoint.com
Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers To Discuss Peace Deal On Thursday - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:57 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold on Thursday a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the peace deal between the countries, and their cooperation on the economy and international matters, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold on Thursday a meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, to discuss the peace deal between the countries, and their cooperation on the economy and international matters, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, has said.

Motegi is currently paying his first official visit to Russia. He is co-chairing today a session of the Russia-Japan Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues.

"Tomorrow, on December 19, talks between the heads of the two countries' foreign ministries will be held, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, the head of our country's Foreign Ministry, will represent the Russian side. There are plans to study the whole range of bilateral matters, including the peace deal problematic, establishing economic cooperation with Japan on the South Kurils, and international cooperation. They are also supposed to touch upon pressing global and regional matters," Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

