Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers to Have First Talks on Wednesday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Japan's new foreign policy chief, Toshimitsu Motegi, will meet for their first face-to-face talks on Wednesday, a source in the Russian delegation said.

"A meeting with the Japanese foreign minister is planned for tomorrow," the source told reporters in New York.

Lavrov flew to New York on Tuesday to attend the UN General Assembly. He is also expected to have dozens of bilaterals with heads of state and government, diplomats and participate in multilateral conferences.

Motegi was appointed foreign minister on September 11. He earlier served as economy minister for two years under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He is said to have a meeting planned with his South Korean counterpart as the two countries remain locked in a row over wartime forced labor.