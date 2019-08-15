UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Japanese Peace Treaty Talks Not At Impasse - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:46 PM

Russian-Japanese Peace Treaty Talks Not at Impasse - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

While Tokyo is still refusing to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the Kuril islands, established as a result of World War II, Russian-Japanese talks on eventually signing a permanent peace treaty are not at an impasse, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

SOLNECHNOGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) While Tokyo is still refusing to recognize Russia's sovereignty over the Kuril islands, established as a result of World War II, Russian-Japanese talks on eventually signing a permanent peace treaty are not at an impasse, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The problem is that our Japanese colleagues do not want to recognize the results of World War II, and this prevents us from signing the peace treaty. I don't think that this is a dead-locked situation. We are guided by orders that the president gives us as a result of his talks with the Japanese prime minister.

These orders set the objective to continue developing relations with Japan in all spheres," Lavrov said at an educational forum for the Russian youth, held in the Moscow region.

Russian-Japanese relations have long been complicated by the fact that the two nations have not signed a permanent peace treaty as there are still contradictions over a group of four Kuril islands that Russia has sovereignty over, but that are also claimed by Japan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Tokyo Japan World War All From

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Starvation likely killed Franco-Irish teen in Mala ..

10 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks rebound from early losses

10 minutes ago

Dubai to host Breakbulk Middle East in February 20 ..

21 minutes ago

AJK observes India's independence day as black da ..

10 minutes ago

UAE envoy presents credentials to Papua New Guinea ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.