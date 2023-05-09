UrduPoint.com

Russian-Japanese Relations Further Deteriorating - Russian Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) There is no positive dynamics in the Russian-Japanese relations as of today, and there is a tendency toward their further deterioration, Russian Charge d'affaires in Tokyo Gennady Ovechko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We do not see any positive changes in the openly hostile course of the (Japanese) administration, and we also observe a trend toward further deterioration of the situation," Ovechko said.

The diplomat also said that Japan had "openly declared its desire to conduct destructive policy" toward Russia after introducing illegal personal sanctions, cessation of contacts in different fields, assets freeze, price cap on Russian oil and other restrictions.

In addition, there is a trend to further deterioration of the bilateral relations, as Tokyo is holding G7 presidency this year and planning to "increase pressure on Russia," Ovechko told Sputnik.

He added that Tokyo's policy of cooling relations with Russia, which is "dismantling" the positive experience accumulated in the recent years, may cause the temperature of the bilateral relations to "drop to such critical levels" that the "thermometer" may burst.

The sanctions imposed by the Japanese government since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 apply to more than 987 people from Russia, more than 400 Russian companies and organizations, as well as 12 banks.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21. G7 leaders are set to meet in Hiroshima for a three-day summit from May 19-21, which will focus on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis, economic security, green investments and the Indo-Pacific region.

