Russian, Japanese Top Diplomats Exchange Views On Peace Treaty During Phone Talk - Moscow

Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:34 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, exchanged views on the peace treaty and discussed joint economic activities in southern Kuril islands during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, exchanged views on the peace treaty and discussed joint economic activities in southern Kuril islands during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the ministers considered the prospects for the implementation of the leaders' agreements on the comprehensive development of bilateral ties ... Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in the field of hydrogen energy in the Russian Far East, plans for joint economic activities in the southern Kuriles. The ministers exchanged views on the state of the dialogue on the peace treaty," the ministry said in a statement.

