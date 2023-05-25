Russian Jets Escort Two US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian Su-35 and Su-27 fighter jets on Thursday escorted Two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea because they were flying towards Russian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said

According to the ministry, the Russian jets were scrambled to not allow "violation of the border."

"The crew of the Russian fighters identified the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers. Russian jets returned to their base airfield after foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border. The violation of Russia's state border was prevented," the ministry said in a statement.