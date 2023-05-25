UrduPoint.com

Russian Jets Escort Two US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Russian Jets Escort Two US Strategic Bombers Over Baltic Sea - Defense Ministry

Russian Su-35 and Su-27 fighter jets on Thursday escorted Two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea because they were flying towards Russian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Russian Su-35 and Su-27 fighter jets on Thursday escorted Two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea because they were flying towards Russian airspace, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the Russian jets were scrambled to not allow "violation of the border."

"The crew of the Russian fighters identified the air targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers. Russian jets returned to their base airfield after foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian state border. The violation of Russia's state border was prevented," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Border From

Recent Stories

German Recession Caused by Europe's Refusal to Sta ..

German Recession Caused by Europe's Refusal to Stay Away From Ukraine Conflict - ..

7 seconds ago
 Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in ..

Hotels in Ajman record 3% increase in revenues in Q1 2023

13 minutes ago
 PM, FM discuss political situation

PM, FM discuss political situation

17 minutes ago
 PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuha ..

PML N organises rally to mark Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

PAC observes "Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan"

17 minutes ago
 Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches Unity 25 Spa ..

Virgin Galactic Successfully Launches Unity 25 Spacecraft After Almost 2 Years G ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.