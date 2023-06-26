Open Menu

Russian Jets Escort UK Reconnaissance Aircraft, Fighters Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Russian Jets Escort UK Reconnaissance Aircraft, Fighters Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets on Monday escorted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two multi-purpose Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets on Monday escorted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two multi-purpose Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said.

According to the center, radars detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea. The Su-27 fighter was scrambled to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace.

The Su-27 identified the air targets as an RC-135 electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon multipurpose fighters of the RAF.

"When approaching Russian fighters, foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation," the defense ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom Border From

Recent Stories

Woman found dead with throat-slit

Woman found dead with throat-slit

4 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on co ..

NAB Balochistan organizes series of seminars on corruption

4 minutes ago
 No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the ..

No plan for delaying general polls: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Aff ..

4 minutes ago
 US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiou ..

US Olympic Committee Urges CAS to 'Work Expeditiously' on Russian Skater Valieva ..

4 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spo ..

US Believes Russia Mutiny Situation 'Dynamic,' Spoke With Russian Officials - St ..

1 minute ago
 MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint stat ..

MOFA conveys demarche to US on US-India joint statement

1 minute ago
ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over no ..

ATC dismisses Dr Yasmin Rashid's bail plea over non-prosecution

1 minute ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country: PMD

1 minute ago
 New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

New carbon accounting rules target 'greenwashing'

1 minute ago
 SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent f ..

SBP raises policy rate to 22 percent amid recent financial developments

5 minutes ago
 International Security Alliance seizes over $750 w ..

International Security Alliance seizes over $750 worth of drugs, arrests 597 sus ..

44 minutes ago
 Guterres Aware Tensions Have De-Escalated in Russi ..

Guterres Aware Tensions Have De-Escalated in Russia - UN Spokesperson

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World