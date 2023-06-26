Russian Jets Escort UK Reconnaissance Aircraft, Fighters Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets on Monday escorted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two multi-purpose Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets on Monday escorted an RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and two multi-purpose Typhoon fighters of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) over the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center said.

According to the center, radars detected three air targets approaching the Russian state border over the Black Sea. The Su-27 fighter was scrambled to prevent foreign aircraft from entering Russian airspace.

The Su-27 identified the air targets as an RC-135 electronic warfare and reconnaissance aircraft and two Typhoon multipurpose fighters of the RAF.

"When approaching Russian fighters, foreign military aircraft performed a U-turn from the state border of the Russian Federation," the defense ministry said.