Russian Jets Escorted Belgian F-16 Fighter Approaching Airspace Over Baltic Sea - Military

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:47 PM

Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepted and escorted a Belgian F-16 jet away from the Russian border over the Baltic Sea after the aircraft was spotted during scheduled flights in the area, Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets intercepted and escorted a Belgian F-16 jet away from the Russian border over the Baltic Sea after the aircraft was spotted during scheduled flights in the area, Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"On April 24, 2020, during the scheduled flights of the Baltic Fleet naval aviation crews over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, an airborne target flying towards the Russian state border was detected using airspace control of the Baltic Fleet," the statement said.

The Western Military District added that the two Sukhoi Su-27 jets, which took flight to engage and escort the aircraft before it crossed the state border, identified the F-16 fighter jet as belonging to the Belgian Air Force by the numerical identifiers on the aircraft exterior.

"The flights of the Russian aircraft were carried out in strict accordance with international law on the rules of airspace use," the statement added.

