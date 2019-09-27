Russian Jets Scrambled 20 Times to Intercept Foreign Aircraft Over Past Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russian combat jets have been scrambled 20 times during the past week to prevent foreign aircraft from illegally entering Russia's airspace, the Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported on Friday.

According to a weekly infographic published by the outlet, 27 foreign reconnaissance jets have been spotted close to Russia's airspace.

No foreign aircraft had illegally crossed into Russia, the material showed.