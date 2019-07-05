Russian Jets Scrambled 3 Times Over Past Week to Intercept Foreign Aircraft - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian jets have been scrambled three times over the past week in order to prevent foreign aircraft from illegally entering the Russian airspace, a weekly infographic, published by the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper, Krasnaya Zvezda, on Friday, showed.

The material noted there had been no trespasses.

The infographic showed that the Russian forces had spotted 26 foreign surveillance planes near its airspace in the course of the past week.