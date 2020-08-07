UrduPoint.com
Russian Jets Su-35 Intercept US Strategic Bomber Over Sea Of Okhotsk - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Three Russian fighter jets Su-35 were scrambled to intercept and escort a US strategic bomber over the Sea of Okhotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center (NDCC) said on Friday.

A target approaching the Russian state border was detected over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean, it said.

"To intercept the target, three Su-35s fighters from the air defense forces of the Eastern Military District were scrambled, which classified and subsequently escorted the US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber over the Sea of Okhotsk," the statement says.

The flight of Russian planes took place strictly in accordance with international rules, it said.

"The US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber was not allowed to violate the state border," the NDCC said.

After completing the mission, the Russian fighters returned to the home airfield.

