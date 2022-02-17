Russian Jets Unprofessionally Intercept 3 US Navy Aircraft - Pentagon

Three US Navy aircraft had been unprofessionally intercepted by Russian aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea during the weekend, Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Mike Kafka told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Three US Navy aircraft had been unprofessionally intercepted by Russian aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea during the weekend, Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Mike Kafka told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that over the course of last weekend, three US Navy P-8A aircraft experienced unprofessional intercepts by Russian aircraft," Kafka said. "The US flight crews were flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea at the time of these intercepts."

The Defense Department made its concerns known to Russian officials, Kafka said, adding that no one was hurt during the intercepts.