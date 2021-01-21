Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on February 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, will hold talks in Moscow on February 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On February 2-3, the deputy prime minister, the minister of foreign affairs and expatriate affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will pay a working visit to Moscow.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with him on February 3. A substantial exchange of views is expected on topical aspects of international and regional agenda with an emphasis on the dynamics of the development of the situation in and around Syria," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the sides were also expected to discuss the middle East settlement process, as well as the situation in Iraq.