UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On February 3

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on February 3

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, will hold talks in Moscow on February 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"On February 2-3, the deputy prime minister, the minister of foreign affairs and expatriate affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan will pay a working visit to Moscow.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with him on February 3. A substantial exchange of views is expected on topical aspects of international and regional agenda with an emphasis on the dynamics of the development of the situation in and around Syria," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the sides were also expected to discuss the middle East settlement process, as well as the situation in Iraq.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Exchange Moscow Russia Iraq Visit Middle East February

Recent Stories

UAE condemns blasts in Baghdad

26 minutes ago

UAE hosts sixth Arab Finance Deputies Meeting

41 minutes ago

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

41 minutes ago

Dnata inaugurates state-of-the-art cargo complex a ..

56 minutes ago

EPAA organises afforestation campaign for Al Munta ..

56 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.