Russian Journalist, Activist Released After Detention Over Unauthorized Rally in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) Ilya Azar, a journalist with Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, and opposition activist Lyubov Sobol, who were detained on Monday evening over an unauthorized rally held in Moscow last weekend, have already been released.

"Ilya Azar was released from [of a district office of] the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Azar's lawyer told Sputnik, while Sobol also confirmed on her Twitter that she had left the police station.

Earlier in the day, Tatiana Molokanova, Azar's lawyer, said that the activist was detained for repeatedly violating rules for organizing rallies and that he was waiting at the ministry's district office for police to draw up an administrative report.

According to Molokanova, Azar's detention may be related to the organization of an unauthorized rally on August 31 in Moscow. For the charge against him, the journalist faces a fine in the amount of 150,000-300,000 rubles ($2,200-4,500), compulsory work for a period of 40-200 hours or administrative arrest up to 30 days.

Sobol, an opposition figure who was recently denied registration in the elections to the Moscow city council, was also detained by the Russian law enforcement on Monday evening for violating the rules for organizing mass events.

Sobol is an active supporter of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny. She is also a lawyer with the Anti-Corruption Foundation run by Navalny.