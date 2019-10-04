Russian Journalist Detained In Iran Will Soon Be Released - Iranian Foreign Ministry
Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who was detained in Iran, will soon be released, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Friday
"She was detained to give a number of explanations, she will soon be released," Mousavi told Sputnik.
Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Tehran reported that Yuzik had arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport had been seized at the airport for unknown reasons. It added that she had been arrested on October 2 at the hotel.