Russian Journalist Detained In Iran Will Soon Be Released - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:21 PM

Russian Journalist Detained in Iran Will Soon Be Released - Iranian Foreign Ministry

Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who was detained in Iran, will soon be released, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik, who was detained in Iran, will soon be released, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Friday.

"She was detained to give a number of explanations, she will soon be released," Mousavi told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Tehran reported that Yuzik had arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport had been seized at the airport for unknown reasons. It added that she had been arrested on October 2 at the hotel.

