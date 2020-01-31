UrduPoint.com
Russian Journalist Detained In Lithuanian Capital's Airport

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 09:02 PM

Correspondent Yulia Shatilova of Russia's Zvezda channel has been detained at the airport in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Correspondent Yulia Shatilova of Russia's Zvezda channel has been detained at the airport in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

The journalist was planning to work on a story about Lithuanian citizens persecuted for alleged sympathies toward Russia.

Later in the day, the tv channel told Sputnik that had Shatilova tried to enter Lithuania on a Schengen visa that turned out to have been canceled by Latvia.

Shatilova currently remains at the airport where the inquiry into the matter is being conducted.

This is not the first time the authorities of a Baltic country have interfered with the work of Russian journalists. The most egregious case occurred in Estonia, where the government has since October been threatening the journalists working for Sputnik Estonia into ending their employment with the news agency.

