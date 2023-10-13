Open Menu

Russian Journalist In France Says Tests Rule Out Poisoning

Muhammad Irfan Published October 13, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Russian journalist in France says tests rule out poisoning

Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who fell ill in France where she lives in exile after protesting the offensive in Ukraine on Russian state TV, said Friday that tests had not revealed poisoning

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who fell ill in France where she lives in exile after protesting the offensive in Ukraine on Russian state tv, said Friday that tests had not revealed poisoning.

Several Kremlin critics have reported being poisoned, and on Thursday French prosecutors opened an investigation into suspected poisoning after Ovsyannikova felt unwell.

"I'm feeling much better now," she posted on Telegram. "Most of the test results are back. There are no toxic substances in the blood. We're not talking about poisoning."

No white powder had been found, she added, contrary to what was first reported.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France TV Blood

Recent Stories

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

2 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israe ..

Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israel-Palestine conflict

2 minutes ago
 Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter-zonal cricket

6 minutes ago
 India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in b ..

India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in border talks with China: Expert ..

6 minutes ago
 Election date after constituencies' delimitation: ..

Election date after constituencies' delimitation: Solangi

6 minutes ago
Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine i ..

Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine issue

3 minutes ago
 Court orders release of arrested teachers

Court orders release of arrested teachers

3 minutes ago
 Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibral ..

Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibraltar

4 minutes ago
 Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Q ..

Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Qatar 2023 Int'l Real Estate Ex ..

4 minutes ago
 Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants ..

Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants to repatriate them

4 minutes ago
 Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani R ..

Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani Road

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World