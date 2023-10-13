Russian journalist in France says tests rule out poisoning

Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who fell ill in France where she lives in exile after protesting the offensive in Ukraine on Russian state TV, said Friday that tests had not revealed poisoning

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who fell ill in France where she lives in exile after protesting the offensive in Ukraine on Russian state tv, said Friday that tests had not revealed poisoning.

Several Kremlin critics have reported being poisoned, and on Thursday French prosecutors opened an investigation into suspected poisoning after Ovsyannikova felt unwell.

"I'm feeling much better now," she posted on Telegram. "Most of the test results are back. There are no toxic substances in the blood. We're not talking about poisoning."

No white powder had been found, she added, contrary to what was first reported.