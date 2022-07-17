Russian Journalist Ovsyannikova Detained - Lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) The former employee of Russian broadcaster Channel One Marina Ovsyannikova has been detained, her lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"She was detained at home, we do not know yet where she was taken.

I suppose that this is somehow connected with her picket," the lawyer said.

Sputnik does not yet have official comments from the police.

In mid-March, Ovsyannikova appeared on live television with a pacifist poster against the conflict in Ukraine. After the incident, Channel One carried out an inspection, and Ovsyannikova was fired. A few days ago, Ovsyannikova came out with a single picket in Moscow.