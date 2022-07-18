UrduPoint.com

Russian Journalist Ovsyannikova Detained - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Russian Journalist Ovsyannikova Detained - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The former employee of Russian broadcaster Channel One Marina Ovsyannikova has been detained, her lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"She was detained at home, we do not know yet where she was taken.

I suppose that this is somehow connected with her picket," the lawyer said.

Sputnik does not yet have official comments from the police.

In mid-March, Ovsyannikova appeared on live television with a pacifist poster against the conflict in Ukraine. After the incident, Channel One carried out an inspection, and Ovsyannikova was fired. A few days ago, Ovsyannikova came out with a single picket in Moscow.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Sunday TV From Employment

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of t ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes the Outcomes of the Jeddah Security and Develop ..

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Togo

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

15 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

23 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.