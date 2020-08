Russian Journalist Pegov Released From Custody in Minsk - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Russian journalist Semyon Pegov, who was detained in Minsk, has been released, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev said on monday.

"He is free ... Tomorrow, I believe that the guys [Pegov and Lasenko] will be at home. There are no reasons to worry," Mezentsev told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.