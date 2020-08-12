UrduPoint.com
Russian Journalist Telizhenko Released In Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 29 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:30 AM

Russian Journalist Telizhenko Released in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russian journalist Nikita Telizhenko from the Znak.com news portal, who was detained in Minsk, told Sputnik that he had been released and banned from entering Belarus for five years.

"There were no charges, I just happened to be in the wrong place and at the wrong time, I was detained.

The trial was supposed to take place tomorrow, but thanks to the consular officers, we managed to resolve it early. Expulsion, I will face expulsion, yes, with a ban [on entry] for five years," Telizhenko said.

He joined the released RIA Novosti photojournalist Ilya Pitalev.

