Russian Journalist Yuzik's Detention In Iran Linked To Visa Violations, Not Spying - Gov't

Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:36 PM

Russian Journalist Yuzik's Detention in Iran Linked to Visa Violations, Not Spying - Gov't

The detention of Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik in Iran is not connected with espionage, there was a problem with the visa, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The detention of Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik in Iran is not connected with espionage, there was a problem with the visa, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said Monday.

"Her case is linked to visa-related violations, not spying," Rabiei told reporters.

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Iran reported that Yuzik had arrived in Tehran on September 29 on a private invitation, and her passport had been seized at the airport for unknown reasons. It added that she had been arrested on October 2 at the hotel.

