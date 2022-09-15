UrduPoint.com

Russian Journalists Caught In Blast In Zaporizhzhia Region, 2 Injured - Broadcaster

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Russian Journalists Caught in Blast in Zaporizhzhia Region, 2 Injured - Broadcaster

A crew of Russia's TV Center (TVC) broadcaster filming in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region was caught in an explosion that also injured a correspondent and a driver, the broadcaster said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) A crew of Russia's tv Center (TVC) broadcaster filming in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region was caught in an explosion that also injured a correspondent and a driver, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

"Our crew was injured as a result of an explosion during a trip to the filming sight In Zaporizhzhia region. According to correspondent Nikita Vasilyev, the car turned over. He and the driver were injured. Their lives are not in danger, now medics are helping the injured," the broadcaster said in a statement.

The car the crew was traveling in burned down, the broadcaster said, adding that the reporter was diagnosed with a cervical spine contusion.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

